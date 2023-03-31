Guwahati: Jorhat, Tezpur and Gangtok are the three towns in North East India that will host Indian Premier League (IPL) Fan Parks as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to revive the concept in the upcoming edition after a gap of three years.

Among the three NE towns, Jorhat is among the five shortlisted venues, where fans will get the opportunity to witness the IPL 2023 final to be played on May 28. Jammu, Jamshedpur, Palakkad and Bhopal are the four other cities to host Fan Parks for the summit clash.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In Gangtok, fans can enjoy the weekend double headers on May 6 and 7, while in Tezpur fans will get the opportunity to catch live action from the Park on May 20 and 21.

The national cricket board had started the concept in 2015 and the IPL 2023 will see a comeback of the same.

“The IPL Fan Parks will be spread across 45 cities – Surat, Madurai, Kota, Hubli, Dehradun to name a few – and over 20 States and 2 Union Territories this season. It promises to offer an exciting and entertaining community-viewing experience for the cricket fans across various regions of the country. Every weekend – throughout the duration of the tournament – there will be five fan parks,” a BCCI statement read.

The 16th season of the IPL will kickstart with a blockbuster clash between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31, and the same day will witness the first fan park of the season in Madurai.

The forthcoming season will also witness the IPL making its way to the region with a couple of matches scheduled to be played at the Assam Cricket Association’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which will serve as the home venue for the Rajasthan Royals. The Sanju Samson-led Pink brigade will take on Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in their two matches in the city on April 5 and April 8, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | IPL beckons for Northeast India as Guwahati gears up for 2 matches

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









