NFI to organise Lamka Youth Summit 2023 across NE states

The National Foundation for India (NFI) has partnered with the European Union to enhance communities’ understanding of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Northeast.

As part of this project, the NFI has organized state, district, and village-level programs aligned with the SDGs across Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

As part of its campaign, the NFI has teamed up with Nest and the Lamka Young Leaders Forum to organize “The Lamka Youth Summit 2023” on March 24 and 25, 2023.

The two-day event will be held at the Lalpuithluaii Foundation School, Bungmual Lamka, Churachandpur District, Manipur.

The summit aims to strengthen community impact and participation by inviting partnerships with local youth groups, civil society organizations, community-based organizations, and key stakeholders.

The main objectives of the summit are to engage with Lamka’s youth on pressing developmental issues, opportunities, and challenges and work towards sustainable development as its core value.

The summit will host a series of parallel events, including an SDG campaign, plenary session, workshops, and side activities organized by youth and women groups. The summit’s highlight is the launch of an SDG manual translated into the local dialect (Paite) to strengthen the localization and ownership of each stakeholder in committing towards a sustainable future.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The workshops will aim to engage in a two-way knowledge exchange process between experts, practitioners, and aspirants in various fields, prioritizing the importance of sustainability as a foundation for youth development.

The summit is open to all and primarily focuses on existing and potential youth leaders and change-makers who desire to transform society.

The organizers believe the summit will provide a much-needed platform for Lamka’s youth to address its most critical needs and open doors for all stakeholders, especially youth, to work together to build a sustainable future.

Also Read | Assam: IIT G concludes workshop on ‘Technology Vision 2047’ for NE region

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









