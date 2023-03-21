Guwahati: Northeast India braces for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms as a result of a western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.
The trough from this cyclonic circulation extends across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar up to Nagaland.
According to weather reports, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on March 21-22 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on March 21. Moreover, heavy rains and thunderstorms may lash parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on March 22.
Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are forecast to continue over Northeast India from March 21-23.
As a precautionary measure, the local authorities have advised people to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unnecessarily. They have also urged residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground to avoid any potential flooding.
The weather department has warned that the rainfall activity may intensify in the coming days as a fresh western disturbance is expected to impact Northwest India from March 23.
Under these systems’ collective influence, fresh rainfall and thunderstorm activity may commence over Northeast India from March 23.
The local authorities have been asked to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to mitigate any potential impact of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
