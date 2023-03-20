Guwahati: Northeast India is expected to witness very heavy to heavy rainfall activity, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from Monday to Wednesday.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for Assam and Meghalaya in lieu of localised very heavy downpours.
The other northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura can also expect heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for these states by the IMD.
According to the forecast, weather conditions in the northeastern states are likely to remain wet for the rest of the week and no significant temperature rise has been predicted till the end of the week.
The IMD forecast says that the maximum temperature in Assam’s Guwahati is likely to hover around a pleasant 26-29°C till the weekend.
