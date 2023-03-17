Guwahati: Northeast India is expected to witness scattered to widespread light or moderate rainfall activity, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from March 17-21.

According to the 5-day nationwide weather forecast, isolated hailstorms are also likely to pelt Gangetic West Bengal on March 17 and 21. West Assam and Tripura are in for hailstorm activity on March 21.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Also, fairly widespread rains and thunderstorms are on the cards over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Sikkim on March 18.

The weather system in the region will be influenced by a Western Disturbance over Afghanistan, an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan, and two troughs extending from Bangladesh to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to North Konkan.

The collective influence of these systems will lead to scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

The maximum temperatures in the region are forecast to stay below normal, while overnight minimums will be higher than usual.

The residents of Northeast India are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during the expected rainfall and hailstorm activity.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tipra Motha forms panel to assess poll performance

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









