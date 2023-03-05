Guwahati: Travel in style to discover the northeast.

Two fine dining restaurants, a contemporary kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager, and a mini library. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. AC I and AC II.

The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach.

All this for more than a lakh per person.

The Indian Railways has decided to operate “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati”, a specially designed tour to cover the northeastern states of India by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train.

The train tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21 and will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam; Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya in 15 days tour.

Spanning over 14 nights and 15 days, the first stop of this train is Guwahati where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

This train will further depart on an overnight journey for Naharlagun Railway Station, which is 30 km from the next destination Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The next city to follow is Sivasagar – the old capital of the Ahom Kingdom in the eastern part of Assam. The famous Shiva temple at Sivasagar, Sivadol, is a part of the itinerary besides other heritage sites.

Further, the tea gardens at Jorhat and an overnight stay at Kaziranga followed by an early morning jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park will be experienced by the tourists.

The deluxe AC tourist train will next depart from the Furkating Railway Station for Tripura for sightseeing at the famous heritage sites of Unakoti and Agartala including the famous Ujjayanta Palace.

On the next day, the Neermahal palace and Tripura Sundari mandir at Udaipur will be covered in the itinerary.

Post Tripura, the train will depart for Dimapur for visiting the state of Nagaland. The scenic train journey between Badarpur station to Lumding Junction can be witnessed by the tourists in the early hours of the morning from their seats.

From Dimapur station, tourists shall be taken to Kohima by bus for visiting the local sites including a tour of the Khonoma village to experience the Naga way of life.

The next halt for the tourist train will be Guwahati and tourists will be taken to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya by road with a pit stop at the majestic Umiam Lake en route.

The next day starts with an excursion to Cherrapunji nestled in the East Khasi Hills.

Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai falls and Mawsmai caves are a part of the day’s sightseeing. From Cherrapunji the tourists travel back to Guwahati station to board the train for the return train journey to Delhi.

Guests will be travelling roughly 5,800 km in this entire tour by train.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to be launched is in line with the Government of India initiatives “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism.

At a price range starting from Rs 1,06,990 per person in AC 2 tier, Rs 1,31,990 per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs 1,49,290 per person for AC 1 (Coupe), the IRCTC tourist train will be a 15 days all-inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (veg only), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide etc.

All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options for breaking the total payment into small amount EMIs.

