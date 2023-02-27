Guwahati: Pockets of Northeast India could see light amounts of isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall over the next five days, a India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast has said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated areas of North Assam on Monday are also predicted.

As per the Met department, a western disturbance is expected to transfer its impact to another system by Tuesday (February 28), which could lead to Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh receiving isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall over the next five days.

According to early predictions, many districts in Arunachal Pradesh will experience rainfall throughout this week. The western regions of the state, like Tawang, are likely to receive the majority of the rainfall during this period.

Similarly, in Sikkim, rainfall is expected to continue in most districts until Thursday (March 2) before tapering off. The IMD has predicted a few instances of thundershowers in Gangtok until Friday (March 3).

From February 1 to 26, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim have witnessed average to slightly above average rainfall.

During this period, Arunachal Pradesh received 82 mm of rain, which is 6% more than the usual 78 mm.

On the other hand, the combined region of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim recorded 25 mm of rainfall, which is mostly in line with the average rainfall during this time.

