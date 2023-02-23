Kohima: A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to poll-bound Nagaland, chief minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, held a day-long campaign for female candidates of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hoping that history would be scripted with the election of the first female member of the Legislative Assembly.

Sarma said, “For the first time, the NDPP and BJP alliance is sponsoring three lady candidates for the Nagaland legislative Assembly. Nagaland started its journey in the 1960s and many years passed but till today, there is not a single female legislator in the state Assembly.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The three women candidates include NDPP’s 8-Western Angami AC Salhoutuonuo Kruse and 3-Dimapur-III AC candidate Hekani Jkhalu and BJP candidate from 32-Atoizu AC Kahuli Sema.

During the campaign programme of Kruse held at the capital cultural hall in Kohima, Sarma lauded CM Rio’s historic decision of not only talking about women’s empowerment and gender equality but giving responsibility to women to lead the state’s destiny in days to come.

History would be scripted and the state would be stronger if women are given the chance in the state Assembly, Sarma noted.

He also assured that both parties are committed to manifestos and would bring peace and development if voted to power.

CM Rio said they paid special attention to women candidates as the three contesting candidates are equally capable to fulfil the responsibilities of the seat they contest.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“When we did a study at the grassroots, the public’s voice said they have very high chances of winning the seats. Giving them the tickets and believing in them enhances their position. Today, we are in a much better position to win. I believe we would win with a mass mandate. This is my trust,” Rio said.

Despite being a regional party in a small state, the NDDP, he said, has the largest political party in the world-BJP party as its alliance. With the alliance, he hoped the two parties would usher peace and development in the state.

Meanwhile, Kruse shared her vision of bringing equal infrastructural development and representation in the urban and rural areas, youth and women empowerment, skill development and employment and others.

NDPP Secretary General Abu Metha reiterated that the women candidates were given the party tickets because of their calibre and not just because of their gender.

Also Read | Never-ending wait: Will Nagaland women make history on March 2?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









