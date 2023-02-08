Assam, Mizoram committed to solve border dispute: DCs

Hailakandi (Assam): Assam and Mizoram governments are committed to finding out an amicable solution to the border issues between the two northeastern neighbours, officials of both states said here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioners of Assam’s Hailakandi and Mizoram’s Kolasib districts, Nisarg Hivare and John L T Sanga respectively, were present at the concluding day of the Assam-Mizoram border festival.

The officials expressed hope that the two-day festival will strengthen the spirit of unity and brotherhood between the people of both states.

The steps taken by the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram are praiseworthy and an amicable solution on border issues will be soon reached as negotiations are on for a settlement, they said.

Various cultural programmes were held at the festival while an exhibition cum sale of local products was organised on the occasion.

A friendly exhibition football match between the players of Hailakandi and Kolasib was also held, where the Mizoram team emerged victorious by the margin of two goals to one.

Mizoram and Assam share a 164.6-km-long border. Skirmishes and clashes between border residents of the two states were reported on several occasions.

A violent clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram in July 2021 claimed the lives of six people, following which the two states formed committees to resolve the border dispute.

The border dispute between the two states is a long-standing issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

There is no proper ground demarcation between the two neighbouring states after Mizoram was carved out as a Union Territory from Assam in 1972.

