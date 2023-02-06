CBI nabs 2 NF Railway engineers in bribery case

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a deputy chief engineer and a senior section engineer (SSE) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) along with a contractor of a private company based here in a case pertaining to bribery of about Rs 8 lakh.

The apex investigation agency had registered a case against four officials of Northeast Frontier Railway and others, including a contractor of a private company and employees of the private company.

“It was alleged that the public servants along with private persons entered into a conspiracy for showing undue favours to the private contractors in the award of contract agreement, preparation of measurement book, processing of running account bills, early release of payment against manipulated and inflated bills for the ongoing work of construction in North East Frontier Railway as well as for the early release of the security deposit and bank guarantees,” an official statement said on Monday.

CBI had laid a trap and caught Santosh Kumar, SSE, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Jiribam, Silchar while accepting a bribe of about Rs 8 lakh from the employee of a private company.

Searches were conducted at 19 locations including Assam, Imphal, Delhi, Bihar and Haryana at the premises of the accused and others which led to the recovery of about Rs 1.02 crore.

All the arrested accused persons were produced before the competent court.

The deputy chief engineer (construction), NFR, Rampal and the contractor were remanded to five days of police custody while the SSE is on three days’ transit remand.

Last month, the investigation agency arrested an additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) posted here, and six others, including private contractors and hawala operators, in a Rs 50 lakh bribery case.

It was alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy with the intention of showing undue favours to the private contractors for awarding contract agreements, preparation of measurement book, processing of running account bills, early release of payment against pending bills and for the ongoing work of construction in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) as well as for the early release of the security deposit and bank guarantees.

