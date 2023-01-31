Imphal: Chanchui Khayi and Sarangthem Nirupama Devi, both from Manipur, along with Assam’s Neha Baruah, were declared winners of the Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2022 on Sunday.

There were no runners-up in the pageant and all three of them were declared as winners of the 19th edition of the Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Organised by the Mega Entertainment, the grand finale of the 19th edition of the Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2022 was held at the ITA Cultural Complex in Guwahati.

A native of Teinem village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, Chanchui started her journey in the glamorous world at Miss Northeast India in 2019 and bagged the first runner-up title. The same year, she was also crowned Miss Spring 2019 during the state-level Shirui Lily Festival held in the Ukhrul district. She is also the winner of the K-Pop competition, 2020.

On the other hand, Nirupama Devi from Imphal won the best model sub-title at Miss Manipur 2022 held last September.

Mega Miss Northeast is the biggest beauty pageant in the northeast region, conceptualised by fashion entrepreneur Abhijit Singha.

Also Read | Death toll rises to 90 in Pakistan mosque suicide bombing

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









