Guwahati: The weather department has forecast isolated rains accompanied with winter thunderstorms in the northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dense fog in isolated pockets is also expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura during the same time period.

As for the mercury levels, maximum temperatures are expected to rise to above-average levels over Northeast India during the next five days.

Meanwhile, available IMD data indicates that dry weather prevailed over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during last 24 hours.

The night temperatures had no large change over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the last 24 hrs. Those were appreciably above normal over Arunachal Pradesh, above normal over Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur and normal over Tripura during the last 24 hours, Met department stated.

Light rain is very likely to occur in isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and the weather is likely to remain dry over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura over the next five days.

Air quality is likely to be very poor in Northeast India over the next two days.

