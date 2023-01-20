56 incidents of stone pelting on trains reported under NFR in 2022

Guwahati: A total of 56 incidents of stone pelting were reported under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in 2022, and an awareness drive has been launched against such offences, an official said.
Three stone-pelting incidents have been reported till January 17 this year, he said, adding, three people were arrested in this connection.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched an awareness drive against such offences under ‘Operation Janjagaran’, the official said.
“Pelting stones or similar objects on trains is a criminal offence under sections 152, 153 and 154 prescribed in the Railway Act. The offender shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 10 years,” NFR said in a release.
Operation Janjagaran’ covers nearby localities of railway tracks and stations, villages and schools, among other places, it said.
The RPF conducts surprise checks at vulnerable locations and takes legal action against offenders to curb the menace, the release said.
