Guwahati: India’s newest scheduled commuter airline Flybig, on Sunday, launched a flight that connects Itanagar directly to Guwahati.

Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) is a regional airport development program of the Government of India. The UDAN scheme emphasises connectivity between remote cities and bigger cities at rates affordable to the “aam naagrik” (common citizen).

Flybig Airlines aims to bring in connectivity to remote regions, claiming to connect “destinations that were earlier not accessible by air.”

On Twitter, Flybig Airlines announced that their flight S9-207 was inaugurated by Dharmendra (chief secretary, government of Arunachal Pradesh), Sachin Rana (deputy commissioner, Papum Pare district, Itanagar) and Satish Golcha (director general of police, Itanagar).

According to media reports, Airports Authority of India staff was present on the occasion. It might be noted that the direct daily morning flight from Itanagar to Guwahati will fly every day except on Wednesday. Sources say that the flight was launched with an inaugural fare of Rs 1,111.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu appreciated the launch and stated, “We are grateful to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for fulfilling the dream of Arunachal Pradesh people to get air connectivity after 75 years of India’s Independence. We express gratitude to Flybig for providing the third and the most crucial connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.”

