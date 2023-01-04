Guwahati: Dense fog is expected in isolated pockets over Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 24 hours, forecast states.

Isolated snowfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday. On January 5, isolated rains with thunderstorms have been forecast for Arunachal Pradesh.

In Sikkim, the maximum and minimum temperatures remained normal in most parts on Tuesday. The highest maximum temperature of 23.5°C was recorded at Mazitar (Pakyong) and the lowest minimum temperature of 3.5°C was recorded at Gyalshing.

In Arunachal, snowfall has been recorded in isolated places.

Additionally, a fresh western disturbance will likely affect the Western Himalayan Region from Saturday, January 7.

No cold wave warning has been issued for Northeast India.

