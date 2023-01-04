New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday met party leaders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and discussed with them the political situation in the states.
He also extended his best wishes to the Assam Mahila Congress for their ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ leg in the state.
“Had a fruitful interaction with a delegation of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, led by PCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, today. Extended my best wishes to them for the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and discussed ways to strengthen the party in the state,” Kharge tweeted with photos of the meeting.
In another tweet, he shared pictures with leaders from the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the party.
“Leaders of Arunachal Pradesh Congress led by AICC Incharge Manish Chatrath, PCC President Nabam Tuki, and others met me today. We discussed about the political situation of the state. Congress party is committed to strongly raise the voice of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Congress chief said.
Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are slated in early 2024.
Also Read | Assam: 43pc of houses under PMAY-U completed, says minister
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam govt to act against officials for demolishing houses of police station torching accused
- Meghalaya: Garo Hills Council ties up with company to save forests
- Cong chief Kharge meets party leaders from Arunachal, Assam
- Cabinet approves over Rs 2,500 cr scheme for upgrading infra of DD, AIR
- NFR installs acoustic-based tech to prevent jumbo deaths due to train hits
- Meghalaya CM inaugurates Ganol Hydro Power Project in Garo Hills