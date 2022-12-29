GUWAHATI: In recognition of the diversity and the hidden treasures of the Northeast, the Centre has, taking cognisance of the region’s potential to drive future growth, dedicated a month in the official “Government of India Calendar” for the year 2023 to “Ashtalakshmi”, as the eight states of the Northeast are endearingly referred to by the Prime Minister.

“Focused on enhancing life and celebrating the hidden talent and treasures of the Northeast, Ashtalakshmi is the theme for December (2023),” says the caption beside a picture of the Prime Minister, seen attired in traditional tribal attire and interacting with a group of people of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the eight states in the Northeast Ashtalakshmi as it signifies the importance of these eight states’ trade, commerce, natural resources, and diverse culture for India’s prosperity and is seen as a step towards building an inclusive India.

Among all the months, it may be noted that December is the only one that dedicates and honours a specific region of the country, adding to the significance of the tribute.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday released the official Government of India Calendar for the year 2023 in New Delhi.

Launch of the official Government of India Calendar for the year 2023 by Shri @ianuragthakur at National Media Centre, NewDelhihttps://t.co/L6OrMzSoqX — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) December 28, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the calendar was a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belief of building an inclusive India.

Thakur said the calendar comprised an impressive collection of 12 images depicting a dynamically growing India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He highlighted that the 12 themes for the 12 months “are a glimpse into the strenuous efforts made by the government towards public welfare.”

The minister recalled that the calendar was being printed in a physical form after a gap of two years when the calendar had only been brought out in a digital form.

Calling it one of the best creations of the government, Thakur said that the calendar, available in both digital and physical form this year, would be a dissemination medium for information about the government’s interventions and welfare measures.

“The delivery of this messaging is aimed to be taken to the grassroot level by way of distributing the calendar to all the Panchayats in the country,” the Union minister said.

He further informed that this edition of the calendar will showcase both the achievements of the government so far and the commitment for future, hence the theme ‘Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“It will be made available in 13 languages including Hindi and English and will be distributed across all government offices, Panchayati Raj institutions, health centres, Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas, offices of block development officers and district magistrates in districts and will be available for purchase by public sector undertakings and autonomous institutions,” he informed.

As many as 11 lakh copies will be printed and 2.5 lakh copies will be distributed in regional languages to the Panchayats.

About the calendar

The Calendar 2023 depicts the resolve of the Government of India for bringing in all round development as per the vision, initiative and leadership of the Prime Minister.

Each month highlights select governance principles and policies that have played a crucial role in nurturing a strong India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The themes for the respective months are:

January

As India entered Amrit Kaal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rechristened Rajpath as Kartavya Path on September 22. This act symbolised breaking the shackles of the colonial mindset and moving on the path of duty towards our nation.

February

February is dedicated to “Kisan Kalyan,” or Farmer Welfare programmes. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appropriately stated that farmers are our nation’s pride and the government has implemented several policies aimed at empowering farmers for building a prosperous India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

March

March is the month to honour the spirit of Indian women – Nari Shakti. Thanking women in every home, we are here to observe International Women’s Day on March 8. It is a month to celebrate all women who have broken the glass ceiling and made a mark for themselves and set examples for others to follow. The Government of India honours the women achievers with the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ every year.

April

Emphasis on educational reforms remains one of the government’s key agendas. This goal is the essence of the Prime Minister’s slogan, “Padhe Bharat, Badhe Bharat”, and the theme for April is Shikshit Bharat. With reforms like the New Education Policy introducing ground-level changes in primary, secondary, and higher education, the Indian education system is undergoing a long-awaited overhaul.

May

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

May is the dedicated month for the Skill India programme. The National Skills Development Mission intends to train over 30 crore people in India with wide-ranging skills through streamlined institutional approaches. Skilling would ensure that no youth in the country falls short of reaching his or her true potential.

June

The International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement to encourage people of all ages in India to adopt a physically active lifestyle. The theme of the month, Fit India, Hit India,’’ takes the mantra of fitness to every home in India.

July

No discussion on health is complete without a reference to environmental health. India has been at the forefront in choosing healthier alternatives that are climate-friendly. Mission LiFE is designed to develop programmes to make people adopt the ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ way of life.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

August

The splendid performances of India’s sportspersons, not only in the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games but also in the international games held for differently-abled people, have made all of us proud. The theme for August is Khelo India. From offering support to Indian sportspersons at the grass-root levels to creating world-class infrastructure, Khelo India promises to take India to the top of the podium across all sports.

September

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or “The World Is One Family” is the theme for September. India’s G-20 presidency based on – “One Earth, One Family, One Future” takes this ancient Indian paradigm globally. It says that interests and concerns affect all people alike, and we should collaborate to improve the quality of life of every living being on the planet.

October

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While reaching for the stars, we firmly also have our eyes on fulfilling the country’s basic needs. The government, through the National Food Security Act, has endorsed the right to food for all Indians. The theme for the month of October, therefore, is Food Security.

November

Inspired by our Prime Minister’s zeal to make India atma nirbhar the theme for November is Self-reliant India. And this dream is best realized with the commissioning of INS Vikrant on September 2, 2022. It is the first aircraft carrier to be built in India at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

December

Focused on enhancing life and celebrating the hidden talent and treasures of the Northeast, the Prime Minister has called the eight states in the Northeast Ashtalakshmi. It signifies the importance of these eight states’ trade, commerce, natural resources, and diverse culture for India’s prosperity and is seen as a step towards building an inclusive India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | IIT-G explores enzyme’s efficacy to produce biofuel from woody biomass

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









