Agartala: A three-day regional conference between the Border Security Force and its Bangladesh counterpart will commence here on December 7 to discuss various issues concerning the boundary, a senior BSF official said on Wednesday.



The BSF’s inspector general rank officers of Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya frontiers will join the meeting, which will be attended by the South-East and North-South regional commanders of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

“All the border issues – border patrolling, smuggling, infiltration and barbed wire fencing – are expected to come up for discussion in the three-day conference. This is a routine exercise,” the official told PTI.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently alleged that the Northeastern state is being used as a corridor for smuggling drugs to Bangladesh.



Earlier, the BSF-BGB regional-level meeting used to take place once a year. It has later been decided that the border guards of the two neighbouring countries will meet two times a year to enhance cooperation.

