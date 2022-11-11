Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh has bagged the lion’s share of road project funds in the northeast with Rs 44,000 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, “Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for GOI’s big push to infrastructure by approving projects worth Rs 44.000 cr for Arunachal. This will provide a robust network of roads in State which will usher unprecedented economic prosperity.”

See more Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for GoI’s big push to infrastructure by approving projects worth Rs 44000 cr for Arunachal. This will provide a robust network of roads in State which will usher unprecedented economic prosperity. pic.twitter.com/fWWHxoFMVe — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 11, 2022

The two-laning of the Frontier Highway, a 1,465-kilometre stretch, will be undertaken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This project will pass through East Kameng and West Kameng districts, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, and Changlang.

See more North-East India gets huge push for roads again as upcoming new highway projects worth Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore in North-East is announced and Rs 44,000 Crore for Arunachal Pradesh is approved!

Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji for special care & @nitin_gadkari for steering the projects. pic.twitter.com/2uZOGSzHj1 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 11, 2022

The Frontier Highway will safeguard the Indo-China-Myanmar border and control migration from border areas while improving the tourism infrastructure in the state. The cost of this project is estimated at Rs 27,349 crore.

A total of Rs 15,720 crore has been allocated for the two-laning of inter-connectivity corridors passing through the districts of Pakke-Kessang, East Kameng, Longding, Changlang, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, Tawang, and East and West Siang.

The 1048–kilometre project will bridge the gap between NH-52 in Assam, Trans-Arunachal, and the Frontier Highway. The MoRTH will run the project.

See more 🔹Two lane Frontier Highway of 1465 kms ₹27,349 cr.

🔹Two lane inter-connectivity corridor of 1048 kms ₹15,720 cr.

🔹Two lane Brahmakund (Parshuramkund) to Chowkham of 61 kms ₹915 cr.

🔸Total 2574 kms ₹44,000 Cr. pic.twitter.com/whv8oAVRJe — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 11, 2022

The 61-kilometre, two-laning of the Brahmakund–Chokham road will be undertaken by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at the cost of Rs 915 crore. This will improve connectivity with tourist destinations, including Parshuram Kund and Lohit Valley. It is also a strategic road for defence purposes.

