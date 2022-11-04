Guwahati: Assistant IG of Meghalaya police Gabriel Iangrai, who was arrested on Wednesday over a vehicle scam, was admitted to Shillong Civil Hospital on Thursday after complaining of illness.

According to sources, Iangrai was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening for a medical check-up and admitted to the under-trial prisoner cell of the hospital.

Sources at the hospital said Iangrai would be kept at the hospital for a few more days for conducting the pending additional examinations that are required to ascertain his medical condition.

The senior officer was arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned for the establishment of the National Emergency Response System (NERS) Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) facility at Sadar police station.

Iangrai is accused of involving in a vehicle procurement scam in which he bought 29 vehicles for the police department, which allegedly remained mostly in his custody.

