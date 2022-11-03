Kohima: As President Droupadi Murmu visited Kigwema village, about 15 kilometres from Kohima, during her two-day visit to Nagaland on Thursday, locals urged her to consider the upgradation of NH-29, which connects Nagaland with Manipur, to a 4-lane road.

Kigwema village council chairman Balie Kere, while addressing a gathering organised in honour of the President’s visit at the village council hall, recalled that when former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam visited the state in 2002, a request was conveyed urging the upgradation of NH-29 to a 4-lane highway.

“As the head of the Indian Union, we implore your kind and personal indulgence to the matter, to let it see the light of the day. An initiative of which will invariably leave an indelible footprint of development following your August visit,” he said.

Kere also said that the village is partnering with the Central and state governments on various initiatives and policies to contribute to national security and integrity. Residents are co-existing with army and para-military forces.

Kere requested the President to take the initiative to transform a playground situated between Zakhama military station and the village to a national-level facility.

The playground is shared by the villagers and army personnel.

Highlighting the importance of the village, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the Japfu range within the area has a huge virgin forest and also the second-highest mountain peak in the state.

Kigwema is one of the large villages and has historical significance because the Japanese soldiers were stationed here during the Second World War and fought the Battle of Kohima, said Rio.

The annual Hornbill Festival is celebrated from December 1-10 at Kisama, which is located in the village where Naga tribes, tribes from the Northeast, and people from across the world attend.

The village, he said, has won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar as the best village in 2021.

The village has 34 SHGs, particularly women folk who have been doing well in the cultivation of vegetables and fruits.

The women folk of Kigwema village presented a folk song in honour of the President. Demonstration of weaving and other handicrafts by women folks were displayed by the women.

President Murmu at the Kohima War Cemetery

Before going to Kigwema, President Murmu visited Kohima War Cemetery and laid a wreath to the fallen heroes who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in and around Kohima during the Second World War. She later departed for her visit to Mizoram.

