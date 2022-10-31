Guwahati: At least 10,000 methamphetamine tablets worth more than Rs 3.3 crore were recovered by a team comprising the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department.
According to an official statement, the contraband was seized from the general area of Chaltlang, Aizawl.
Based on the information received, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was set up at Chaltlang, during which the movement of a suspected vehicle was noticed. The vehicle was stopped and a spot check was carried out.
The consignment was seized and four persons have been taken into custody.
