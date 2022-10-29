Do you ever wonder how the Northeast states got their names? Each state – like Assam, Sikkim and others – has some vivid, and sometimes polarising, stories to tell about how its name was coined.

We broke down each name of the Seven Sisters (and their brother Sikkim) in the following article:

Arunachal Pradesh

The easternmost state of India is known for its unblemished beauty and rich, dense forests. There is more to this state than international border disputes. There are many fun activities you can do here like river rafting, hiking and paragliding. Its capital being Itanagar, Arunachal is well known for its abundant biodiversity, mesmerising landscapes, delightful cuisines that burst with flavour and, most importantly, the hospitality of its people. Some of the major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh are the Adi, Aka, Apatani, Bokar, Bori, Galo, Monpa, Nyishi and Tangsa.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh, in winters Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh, in winters Ziro Valley Bomdila town in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh

It’s widely known that Arunachal’s tagline is ‘Land of the Rising Sun’. It is also the literal translation of Arunachal Pradesh – “Aruna” means “Sun” in Sanskrit, while “Chala” is the Sanskrit word for “rising”; and “Pradesh” means land. Hence, “Land of the Rising Sun”. An alternative meaning for the state’s name is “Land of the Dawn-Lit Mountains”. Interestingly, the state – and some parts of Assam – were together known as the North-East Frontier Agency under the British colonial rule.

The name Arunachal Pradesh was only coined on January 20, 1972, when the region was recognized as a union territory.

Assam

The largest Northeast state in India by landmass, the state is renowned for its surplus of silk, tea, jute and oil drills. Assam is famously home to the one-horned Indian rhinoceros, along with the wild water buffalo, pygmy hog, Bengal tiger and Asian elephant. Besides the Harsas, tribes like Bodo, Kachari, Karbi, Miri, Mishimi and Rabh inhabit this state.

River Brahmaputra flowing through Guwahati Credit: File image Bihu Credit: Representational image | Pixabay Rice cultivation in Assam. Assam floods Guwahati Farmers from Assam’s Gorkha community planting saplings as part of Ashar Pandrah festival

The origins of Assam’s name has long been a divisive topic. But it is agreed by most historians that the name is linked with the Ahom kingdom. The Ahom kingdom (1228–1826) was a late medieval kingdom which flourished in the Brahmaputra Valley.

The general agreement is that Assam derives from the Ahom word “asama”, which means “peerless”. Assam is likely an anglicization of this word.

Pronounced ‘Aham’ or ‘Asom’, the name “Asama” was assigned to the eastern part of the state by the Ahoms when the empire emerged in this region. Similarly, the Mughals called the region Asham.

Others suggest that Assam is simply based on the name of the Ahom empire, as the Ahom were originally called Shyam (or Shan).

Sukaphaa, founder of the Ahom kingdom

Yet another theory suggests that “Assam” is rooted in the Bodo word “Ha-com”. “Ha com” means “low land”, and was likely Sanskritised to ‘Asama’.

So, there’s more than one theory on the origins of the name “Assam”. Which theory is the most convincing to you?

Manipur

Manipur shares borders with Assam in the west, Nagaland in the north, and Mizoram in the south. It is also neighbours with two regions of Myanmar: the Sagaing region to the east and Chin State to the south. The beloved state is home to the tribes of Aimol, Chiru, Gangte, Inpui, Hmar, Kharam, Khoibu, Kom, Lamkang, Liangmai, Maram, Mate, Poumai, Ralte, Rongmei, Simte, and many more.

The 266-sq-km Loktak Lake in Manipur is Northeast India’s largest freshwater lake and a Ramsar site of international importance Credit: Tanmoy Bhaduri Shirui Lily, the state flower of Manipur, blooms between the months of May and June at Shirui Peak in Ukhrul district Credit: Facebook A view of Loktak Lake in Manipur Credit: Oinam Boyai A view of Phangrei Peak in Ukhrul district Credit: EastMojo image Loktak Lake Ima Keithel in Imphal, Manipur Credit: Facebook UKhrul Dzukou valley Credit: EastMojo Image Loktak Lake

“Manipur” is composed of two Sanskrit words: “Mani” means jewel and “pura” is land or abode. So, Manipur is translated as the “Land of Jewels” or “Bejewelled abode”. The ancient Manipuri manuscript, Sanamahi Laikan, explains that Meitei king Meidingu Pamheiba introduced Hinduism as the state religion of his kingdom in 1717. Shortly later, in 1724, the ruler changed his kingdom’s name to the Sanskrit “Manipur”.

Sanamahi Laikan

Manipur has been known by many names over the centuries. The Burmese called it Kathe and the Shan/Ahom knew it as Cassay and Meklee. The first treaty signed between Meitei ruler Ching-Thang Khomba and the British East India Company identified Manipur as “Meckley”.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya has one of the richest biodiversities in the entire world! The famous monsoons, the traditional festivals, and the topography are some of the many things making this state a treasure. The forest of Mawphlang is a crucial part of Khasi identity and culture, as it protects the ancient sacred groves, or ‘law-kyntang’, of Meghalaya. There are three major matrilineal communities in the state — the Garo, Khasi and Jaintia. Some of the minority tribes living here are the Boro, Hajong, Koch, Mann and Rabha tribes.

Krangsuri Waterfalls, Meghalaya Mawlynnong village in the East Khasi Hills district of the Meghalaya Dawki Lake Kynrem Falls, Sohra Living root bridge in Dawki, Meghalaya Sohra

Meghalaya means the “abode of clouds”. It is, once again, a compound word comprising the Sanskrit “cloud” (megha), and “abode” (ā-laya). The late Shiba P. Chatterjee, a renowned Geography professor and former President of the International Geographical Union, is credited for naming the state “Meghalaya” in 1969. This referred to the Himalayan mountain range, with Himalaya meaning ‘abode of snow’.

Mizoram

Known for the lush green hills and thick bamboo forests, Mizoram sits at the southernmost tip of the Northeast. Its nickname is Land of Blue Mountains, and the famous hills are penetrated by magnificent waterfalls and fast flowing rivers. The national fruit of Mizoram is Mango, and some of the many communities living here are the Ralte, Poi, Jahao, Pankhup, Paite, Falam, Tangur, Khuangli, Dalang, Sukte, Fanai and Mar.

Reiek, Mizoram Town of Sialsuk in Mizoram Hillocks of lush semi-evergreen forest surround the Pala wetland in Mizoram Credit: Photo by David Khiangte Champhai, Mizoram Vangchhia archaeological site in Mizoram Aizawl, capital of Mizoram Aizawl, Mizoram Kawtchhuah Ropui, Vangchhia Credit: Mapuia Hnamte Mizoram. Picture tweeted by @ZoramthangaCM Mizoram’s Cheraw dance Kawtchhuah Ropui, Vangchhia Credit: Mapuia Hnamte

The name “Mizoram” means “Land of the Mizos”. “Mizo” is the self-described name of the native inhabitants and majority tribe of the state (the Mizos) and “Ram” means “land” in Mizo. Thus, “Mizo-ram” is the Land of the Mizo People.

Nagaland

Nagaland is renowned as the ‘Land of Festivals’ and every one of these tribal functions is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm. The most colourful of these events is the

internationally recognised ‘Hornbill Festival’. In this celebration, ancient Naga songs and dances are performed for everyone to witness. Nagaland is home to the Ao,

Chakhesang, Chang, Konyak, Lotha, Phom, Rengma, Sangtam and Zeliang, among many more.

Hornbill Festival, Nagaland Hornbill Festival Nagaland Kiphire in Nagaland Credit: EastMojo image Kohima city Credit: EastMojo image Hornbill Festival Nagaland Mary Help of Christians Cathedral, Kohima

Like Mizoram, Nagaland’s name is also linked with its main tribe, the Nagas. So it means the “the Land of Nagas”. There are several theories as to what the translation of the word “Naga” is. Some claim it originated from the Burmese word “Na-Ka”, which means “people with earrings”. Both Naka and Naga are pronounced the same way in Burmese. Others argue that “Na-Ka” means pierced noses.

Sikkim

Sikkim, like its Seven Sisters, is also known for its biodiversity as it houses both the alpine and subtropical climates. The state holds the proud distinction of being home to Mount Kangchenjunga, India’s highest mountain peak, and the third highest in the world.

Sikkim’s capital and largest city is Gangtok, and the three major ethnic groups are the Bhutias, the Lepchas and the Nepalese.

Gangtok Credit: File image Zuluk, Sikkim Sikkim Sikkim during the monsoon Sikkim Sikkim Temi Tea Estate of Sikkim is the only government-run tea garden in the state and has made quite an international name for itself for its organic teas. Credit: File Image MG Marg, Sikkim Sikkim Temi Tea Garden, Namchi, Sikkim Rabongla, Sikkim Credit: EastMojo image Temi Tea Garden, Sikkim Sikkim Banjhakri Falls in Sikkim

Sikkim stands for “new palace (or house)”. It is the combination of two Limbu words: su + khyim. “Su” means “new”, and “khyim” stands for “house” or “palace”.

Several historical records shed light on alternative names which were used for the state. For instance, Sikkim was known as Indrakil, meaning the “garden of Indra” (the god).

Today, Sikkim is known in Tibet as “Drenjong”, which means “valley of rice”, while the Bhutia community know it as “Beyul Demazong”, the hidden valley of rice. Meanwhile, the indigenous Lepchas call it “Nye-mae-el”, meaning “paradise”.

Tripura

Tripura is thronged by Bangladesh to the north, south and west. The state is famous for its stunning gardens, toy trains, tea plantations, and more. Noted for its gorgeous view, this state is also popular for its cuisine as well as tribal diversity and identity. The state is home to the Tripuri, Bhutia, Chakma, Garo, Jamatia, Riang, Khasia, Lepcha, Munda, Orang, Santal, and many more.

Ujjayanta Palace in Tripura Jampui Hills in Tripura Tripura Sundari Temple Tripura girls in their traditional attire Neermahal in Tripura Raj Bhavan, Tripura Tripura State Museum, Agartala Chabimura, the archaeological site at Devtamura Agartala Ujjayanta Palace in Tripura Tripura High Court

Now, moving on to its etymology. Tripura is a Sanskrit name that is possibly linked to two different personalities. First is the legendary king Tripur who ruled modern day Tripura. According to legend, King Tripur was a fearful tyrant whose lineage traced back to Yayati, an ancient Lunar king. Many feared the monarch and fled his kingdom to join Heramba (present day Cachar district of Assam).

The second theory regarding the state’s etymological origin suggests that it was named after Tripura Sundari, the goddess of beauty. Mainly worshipped in Shaktism, the goddess has a temple dedicated to her near Udaipur, called the Tripura Sundari Temple. The temple is one of the major pilgrimage sites for the goddess. The location of a major shrine dedicated to this goddess in the state of Tripura makes it probable that the state was named after her.

Yet another explanation goes that Tripura is a possible Sanskritic etymology of the Tibeto-Burman word Kokborok. Kokborok is the native language of the Tripuri people. “Kok” means verbal and “puri” is people.

Variants of the name include Tipra, Tuipura and Tippera. Some scholars suggest that the Kokborok words tüi (for water) and pra (for near) made up the word Tripura. This theory is supported by the fact that Tripura’s border stretches to the Bay of Bengal. Back when rulers of the “Tipra” Kingdom had influence in the land stretching from the Garo hills in Meghalaya to present day Rakhine State in Burma, the name “Tripura” may have come about due to its closeness with the sea.

