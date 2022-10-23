Heavy rains to hit Northeast on October 23 and 24: IMD

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains to lash Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience widespread rain with thunderstorms, according to the department.

Fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms could occur in Assam and Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh could experience scattered rain with thunderstorms, the report said.

A deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is predicted to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by Monday, resulting in heavy rains over the Northeast from Sunday to Wednesday.

Very heavy rain is forecast for West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience widespread rain with thunderstorms. Fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, according to the IMD.

Isolated rain with thunderstorms is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

