Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate two special trains between Agartala-Dharmanagar-Agartala and Agartala-Sabroom-Agartala to clear the extra rush of passengers during Diwali and the mela at Tripureswari Temple in Tripura.

Both trains will operate from October 23 to 26 in both directions. Special Train No 07687 (Agartala-Dharmanagar) will depart from Agartala at 5.20 am

and reach Dharmanagar at 8.45 am.

Special Train No 07688 (Dharmanagar-Agartala) will depart from Dharmanagar railway station at 10.35 am to arrive at Agartala at 2 pm.

Special Train No 07685 (Agartala-Sabroom) will depart from Agartala at 2.15 pm and

reach Sabroom at 4.35 pm. Special Train No 07686 (Sabroom-Agartala) will leave Sabroom at 5 pm and reach Agartala at 7.35 pm.

Both trains will have seven coaches. There will be six general sitting coaches and one luggage-cum-guard van.

According to official sources, train no 52539/52538 (New Jalpaiguri–Darjeeling–New Jalpaiguri) AC passenger train will remain cancelled from October 22 to 27 due to poor patronage.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains have been posted on NF Railway’s social media platforms.

