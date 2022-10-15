Guwahati: The Australian Consulate-General Kolkata’s community development grant is now open for applications.
The Direct Aid Programme (DAP) is a small grants programme managed by the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The Australian Consulate-General in Kolkata manages the DAP in east and northeast India.
We support projects that have a strong development focus and provide practical, targeted outcomes for communities in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal.
The application round is open to community groups, NGOs and educational institutions engaged in development activities on a not-for-profit basis. Applicants must have current Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration and comply with the latest FCRA amendments.
Applications are invited open from October 12 to November 10. All applicants will be notified about the outcome of their applications via email by the end of December 2022.
Project funding ranges up to INR 10 lakh with some flexibility in case of justified project expenses.
For more information on the DAP application process, check the official website.
To submit an application, check SmartyGrants online grant administration portal.
If you have any questions or difficulties while completing the form, you can:
- View the Help Guide for Applicants
- View the Applicant Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s), or
- Contact at ACG.Kolkata@dfat.gov.au
