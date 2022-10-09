Sikkim: NH 10 ravaged by multiple landslides

Gangtok: The woes of commuters along National Highway-10 in Sikkim have increased over the Dusshera holidays. The 40-kilometre stretch between Rangpo to Gangtok has been blocked by landslides at multiple locations.

A major concern is the 19th Mile and 20th Mile of NH-10, where recurring landslides hamper traffic movement despite the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) repeatedly clearing the road for traffic movement.

The 20th Mile has been frequently blocked all through the monsoon season, with landslides and blockage being reported almost every week for the past few months.

Another landslide that occurred between the 19th-20th Mile near Singtam on Saturday afternoon was cleared and the road was motorable by late evening.

Traffic movement on the highway was again disrupted on Sunday morning due to a massive landslide at Nimtar, near Ranipool. The landslide occurred around 5.30 am on Sunday.

The NHIDCL has rushed machines and personnel to clear the landslide at Nimtar and is expected to open the road for traffic in the next few hours, informed an official.

Rainfall in Sikkim over the next few days is predicted to be ‘heavy to very heavy’ in Gangtok, Pakyong, and Mangan districts.

Mazitar hamlet, situated near 20th Mile, received the highest rainfall in the state over the past 24 hours recorded at 120 mm.

According to the meteorological department, “Due to strong westerly (wind) flows in the upper levels and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels of the atmosphere, widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over all districts of Sikkim from October 9 to 13.”

Heavy rain (7-11 cm), thunderstorms with lightning have been predicted over the next few days for Gangtok, Pakyong and Mangan districts.

Road blockages and landslides have been reported from Yangang in South Sikkim. The Geyzing-Sikip-Jorethang stretch is blocked at Sikip – the connecting route between South and West Sikkim.

Commuters travelling during Dushera have faced inconveniences by the frequent landslides with many complaining of having spent more than eight hours over the 40-kilometre stretch due to falling debris and long traffic jams.

