Guwahati: The Northeast is set to experience its first major post-monsoon season rain in the coming five days (October 7-11).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal in middle tropospheric levels.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with a trough running from this system to the central parts of north Uttar Pradesh across Telangana, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms and lightning are possible over the Northeast for the next five days under the combined influence of these systems.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will experience these conditions from Friday to Tuesday (October 7-11). Mizoram and Tripura will experience the spell between Sunday and Tuesday (October 9-11).

These states will be placed on a yellow watch during their heavy rainfall days.

Similar conditions will also be witnessed in the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from the northwestern parts of the country.

Its exit from the northeastern region begins around October 10; but judging from the rate of withdrawal so far, it may get slightly delayed this year.

The northeastern region collectively recorded below-average rainfall during the four monsoon months from June to September.

The combined monsoon rain figure for East and Northeast India stands at 1124.8 mm — 18 per cent below their long-period monsoon average of 1367.3 mm.

Within the Northeast, the Assam-Meghalaya subdivision recorded 1600.7 mm rain (9 per cent deficit), the NMMT states (Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura) registered 943.2 mm of precipitation (28 per cent deficit) and Arunachal Pradesh received 1430.3 mm (15 per cent deficit).

On the other hand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim enjoyed precisely ‘normal’ seasonal rains at 1887.1 mm.

