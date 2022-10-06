Guwahati: Tiklu Jyrwa, a climber from Meghalaya, is one of the mountaineers reported missing in the avalanche that struck Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Jyrwa, a member of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA), was one of the mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) who were reported ‘missing’ in the avalanche while the team was returning from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda II.

Jyrwa was selected earlier this year to participate in a basic mountaineering course at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) at Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Rescue operations are underway and the Meghalaya government is in touch with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Uttarakhand.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma wrote: “Hoping & Praying for the safety of Mr. Tiklu Jyrwa a member of Meghalaya Sport Climbing & Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA), who along with a team of 41 mountaineers was hit by an avalanche at Uttarakhand. Rescue operations are on & we are in touch with SDRF Uttarakhand.”

The avalanche struck at an altitude of around 17,000 feet around 8.45 am on Tuesday when the team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from Uttarkashi-based NIM was returning after summiting.

Deepshikha Hazarika from Assam is among those reported missing. Hazarika, who is the daughter of Golap Hazarika, is a resident of Rajgarh in Guwahati.

Till the time of filing this report, five more bodies were recovered on Thursday, according to NIM. So far, nine bodies have been retrieved. Twenty-two mountaineers are still believed to be missing, the institute said.

