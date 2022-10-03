Guwahati: Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpours have been forecast for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on October 3 and 4, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city experienced moderate to heavy showers in isolated places early Monday morning, bringing the temperature down to 28 degrees Celsius during the day. There is a 97 per cent chance of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the city. The evening is expected to cool a degree further with the night temperature expected to dip to 25 degrees.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places are possible over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 4. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places are likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Tuesday (October 4).

Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal from October 3-4.

