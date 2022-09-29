Northeastern girls being lured with fake job promises: NCW chief

Guwahati: Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma has urged the women’s commission of other states to collaborate with their counterparts in the Northeast to bring an end to human trafficking.

Sharma expressed concern over the increasing number of young women from the northeastern states being lured to big cities with false promises of jobs and then being forced into the flesh trade.

She was speaking at a regional-level consultation on ‘Combating Human Trafficking in NER’. The event was organised in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW).

NCW organises seminar on 'Combating Human Trafficking in NER'

Sharma said girls from the northeast were being enticed to New Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra with fake promises of lucrative jobs.

Many of these girls end up working in parlours, spas, or other shady places and are often pushed into the flesh trade, she observed.

“Some of these traffickers are digitally well connected and have good networking skills,” she observed, adding that steps need to be taken by all stakeholders involved to outsmart these traffickers in the fight against human trafficking.

Sharma asserted that the issue of police personnel not sensitised about human trafficking needs to be addressed.

The NCW chief also suggested that school and college students should be sensitised on this pertinent issue, advising the formation of students’ groups to alert police regarding possible leads in these cases.

