Guwahati: Guwahatians are likely to get some respite from the extreme hot and humid conditions as the Meteorological Department of India has predicted more pleasant weather with the possibility of rains and thundershowers for the city in the next seven days.

According to the department, the city will experience cloudy skies and pleasant weather with the possibility of rains till September 30.

Sunday’s temperature is expected to remain at 29 degrees Celsius during the day, cooling off at 26 degrees in the evening, and settling at 25 degrees Celsius overnight.

Cloudy skies with a possibility of light rains or thundershowers have been predicted on September 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, scattered rain with thunderstorms is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday.

September 27 and 28 have been forecast with dark skies accompanied by rains and thunderstorms in the city. Besides, September 29 and 30 will again see partly cloudy skies with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

The state capital recorded the season’s highest temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius on July 14 this year and the lowest at 28 degrees Celsius on June 13. The temperature hovered between 33 and 34 degrees this summer.

