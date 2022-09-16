Guwahati: The North-East Students’ Organisation, Jalandhar (NESOJ) held its 7th general election in Phagwara for electing new executive members for the term 2022-2023.

According to a joint statement by newly-elected President Imsanger Jamir and Vice President Himan Debbarma, the meeting was chaired by Subhadip Bhattacharya, member of the nomination committee, NESOJ Punjab, and conducted in the presence of former office bearers of the organisation.

Rinlungso Zas, former president of NESOJ; advisor Pastor Tiaakum Ozukum and former President of the National Student Union of Punjab (NSUP) Pele George Yievinyii were among those who were present. The election was carried out by the Election Committee of the organisation.

The newly elected team, led by Imsanger Jamir as president, includes vice president Himan Debbarma, general secretary Abhishek Paul, assistant general secretary Edi Ilang, finance secretary Bianca Fedelia Jyrwa, assistant finance secretary Ziang Zemin S Sangma, cultural secretary Archita Dutta, assistant cultural secretary Gebi Jebisow, sports secretary Tasso Tailyang, assistant sports secretary David Vanlalcrana, women’s secretary V Lalnundiki, media and publicity in-charge Kshitij Sharma, literary secretary Binokishor Whengham, information and database official Rozal Chettri and assistant information and database in-charge Phurilatpam Legyan Sharma.

Newly-elected president Imsanger Jamir vowed to give priority to all opinions. He emphasised working towards the welfare of the northeast region with a motive to preserve the cultural heritage of northeastern states.

He also spoke on how racial slurs and discrimination issues would be handled so that “people see the integrity, prosperity, and excellence of people from the northeast,” the release added.

