Guwahati: Air Marshal DK Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, was on a three-day tour to prominent air force bases under the Northeastern region from September 14.

The Air Marshal visited Air Force stations at Kumbhirgram, Mohanbari, Chauba, Dinjan, Jorhat, Tezpur, Purnea and Bagdogra.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the visit, he interacted with the air warriors and their families and emphasised on various initiatives being undertaken by the Indian Air Force in terms of human resource management and improvement in quality of life.

Also read | NE has become insurgency-free: Nadda

Trending Stories









