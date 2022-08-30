I have been a proud son of Northeast India and represented the region to the best of my ability in the 20-odd years of my career. Today, I represent the Northeast again, to contest the post of President of the All India Football Federation. Our region is the hub of Indian Football and we have become a factory for producing footballers for the country. It is, therefore, high time for a northeastern person to lead the Federation (AIFF).

I believe I am the best man for the job and am confident that I have the knowledge, experience, and vision to lead the AIFF and deliver on the job.

It is a great opportunity for us to course correct, revive football in our country and bring it up to international standards.

If I am elected AIFF President, my immediate commitment to the states are as follows:

Annual financial support (Rs 30 to 50 lakh) to every state for the purpose of conducting grassroots leagues and state leagues

Support state-level players in coaching programs and produce many more qualified local coaches

Conduct a separate state-level, Northeast league

Get many more deserving members of the state FAs into Federation Committees

Help State Associations technically on all football-related matters

These are all achievable and I sincerely appeal to all Northeast state FAs not to get pressurized by outside factors. We need to ensure this for the greater good of football in the Northeast and for Indian Football at large.

Bhaichung Bhutia, also known as the ‘Sikkimese Sniper’, is the former captain of the Indian national football team and is considered the epitome of the rise of Indian football. He was conferred the Arjuna Award for Football in 1998 and the Padma Shri in 2008.

