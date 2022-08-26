Guwahati: Seven teachers from the Northeastern states have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers (2022). A total of 46 teachers across the country have been selected for this award.

The awards will be conferred to the selected teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on September 5 by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The seven selected teachers from Northeast India include two from Sikkim and one each from Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam.

National Awards to teachers celebrate the contribution of teachers in the country and also honour those teachers who have played an important role in improving the quality of school education and enriching the lives of their students, the Education Ministry said in a statement.

A national-level function is organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Education Ministry every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country. The teachers are selected through a transparent and online three-stage selection process, the statement said.

Also Read | Assam Gorkhas reject development council of the govt, says GACDC

Trending Stories









