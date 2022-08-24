Guwahati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to moderate rainfalls in all the Northeastern states from August 24 to August 27.

According to an IMD report, heavy rains can be expected in the northeastern states this week.

Isolated heavy rainfalls along with thunderstorms and lightning are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday and Saturday (August 26 and 27).

The state of Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to receive moderate rainfall on Friday and Saturday (August 26 and 27).

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the entire Northeast for Friday and Saturday.

However, despite the predicted rainfall, daytime temperatures across the region are likely to remain above normal.

