Shillong: Meghalaya state AITC President Charles Pyngrope is pinning hope on the youth of the state to contest elections.

Stating that there is a dearth of young and educated candidates in politics, Pyngrope said that those in their 30s should be the generation to rule the state since most of them are educated, have a vision, and a desire to serve the state which are the key necessities.

Citing his own example, Pyngrope said that he first joined politics when he was 42 years old and became a minister, which he felt is actually old.

“There is something that is acting as a deterrent. Many from the younger generation are not coming out to take our place and that should change,” said Pyngrope.

The AITC State President said that many times he was questioned whether finance was a deterrent. “I have always told them to contest elections and not think finance is necessary. If you are sincere, people will follow and support you. Only a small percentage of the population will vote for because of the perks and facilities. That is how one’s approach should be,” he added.

