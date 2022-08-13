Shillong: The Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with the Indian Council For Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Saturday organised the “State Launch of Har Ghar Tiranga” at a programme held at U Soso Tham Auditorium, Shillong.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang was the Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Rymbui said that it is a very important day for us Indians as we recognise the importance of our National Flag. He added that he could see the passion and love that the people of the state have for the country as it completes 75 years of independence, and also as Meghalaya completes 50 years of statehood.

He said that he can see the Tricolour flying high on top of every house and mounted on vehicles while traversing the different areas of the state. Rymbui also expressed his gratitude to the many Self Help Groups (SHGs) for engaging themselves in the making of these flags.

Rymbui also thanked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for reminding the people that the National Flag is the pride of the nation.

We should not just hoist the National Flag in our houses but also have it in our hearts, he further said.

He added that in the past years, the National Flag was flown only during occasions. Now we need to realise that as Indians we have to preserve and value the flag as a national treasure, symbol, and our pride.

“This is just part of our duty, our service, and respect to the nation that has given us so much. Despite our diversity, we have so much freedom as Indians in our own country,” he added.

He said that each and every aspect of the National Flag has its own meaning and encouraged the students to live up to its ideals.

“As citizens we should be proud of the country and raise the National Flag with pride,” he said. He also wished each and every citizen of the country through this movement to integrate the symbol of the country into our way of life.

DP Wahlang in his address said that the launching of the programme comes under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will last for three days from August 13 to 15 to ensure that on completion of 75 years of independence, there is a personal connection between the citizens and the Indian flag. “The whole idea is to invoke patriotism in the hearts of the people and also to create awareness about the National Flag,” he added.

The programme saw the participation of students from various schools in the city, artistes groups from different areas of the state, and senior citizens.

FR Kharkongor, Commissioner Arts & Culture, CVD Diengdoh, Secretary Home, and Isawanda Laloo, Deputy Commissioner East Khasi Hills, were among those present at the launch.

