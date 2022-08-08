Guwahati: The Gorkha Development Council (GDC), a statutory body of the Government of Assam, last week distributed laptops to community journalists and BPL meritorious students who recently passed the HSLC and HS examinations.

The GDC was created by the Assam Legislative Assembly under the Welfare of the Plain Tribes & Other Backward Castes Department.

The GDC also gave away football kits to a hundred sports clubs of the state.

Talking to EastMojo about the distribution programme, Prem Tamang, Chairman of Gorkha Development Council (GDC) said, “The GDC from its 2020-2021 budget earmarked 40 per cent procurement budget and has distributed 70 laptops and football kits to 100 sports clubs of the state.”

“The latest laptops with editing softwares will support our community digital media groups and journalists who have been serving with limited resources over the past few years. Laptops for meritorious BPL students too will of great use for their higher education,” he added.

“Meritorious BPL students, subject and state toppers from all the districts have been provided laptops to support their higher studies based on the recommendations of the All Assam Gorkha Students Union (AAGSU),” Tamang added. The GDC also distributed football kits that included boots, jerseys, leg guards, footballs, goal-keeper gloves, and goal nets to 100 sporting clubs of the state. The GDC is hopeful that such support will keep the youth of the club be fit and healthy so that they can qualify to be sportspersons or crack the Agniveer interview,” he said.

MK Rijal and Pukar Khanal, Editor and Bureau Chief of AG Web TV, Nanda Budhathoki and Rajat Bharadwaj, Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief of NE Live 24, Milon Upadhyay of Gorkha Live, Krishna Raj Sangrowla of G News Today and Sanjib Dahal, Editor, Gorkha Dhwani were the community journalists who received laptops for their respective community digital media houses.

“These digital media platforms have been frontliners in disseminating information of the community in public domain in our mother tongue, Gorkha Bhasa and Assamese since the advent of digital media. They are propagating and preserving our language which also the responsibility of the GDC, so we decided to support those media platforms which have been in active service for more than 2 years with digital media technologies by giving them laptops with editing tools,” said Ram Dahal, Deputy Chairman, GDC.

Bogiram Gorkha Bhandari, Gorkha Bhasa Author speaking to EastMojo said, “The distribution of laptops with editing tools to digital media houses is a welcome move but the GDC should also support mainstream community journalists who have been the community’s voice even before it was formed. It should honour and give laptops to journalists who contributed to the creation of the GDC by their reporting about the formation of the body as a result of the demands made by the AAGSU and GACDC when digital media hardly existed.”

The GDC was formed in 2010 under Chief Minister, Late Tarun Gogoi and is one of 33 community development councils of Assam. It has since 2010 given utilisation certificate of 23.95 crores of funds. The North Eastern Council (NEC) has earmarked 1 crore fund for the 2022-23 session, according to a statement issued by the Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Meanwhile the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing the 27th Trinnenial General Conference and 80th Foundation Day of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan at Nikashi in Tamulpur BTR, had in May announced that the Government of Assam would grant a one-time financial grant of Rs 25 crores to the GDC.

