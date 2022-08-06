Sikkim registers 100 fresh Covid cases, one more fatality

Gangtok: Sikkim reported 100 more COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 42,594, a health department bulletin said on Friday. The death toll mounted to 474 with one fresh fatality, it said. The northeastern state had logged 111 new infections on Thursday.

Sikkim now has 598 active cases, while 40,744 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 778 others migrated out.

It tested 1,248 samples in the past 24 hours at a positivity rate of 8.01 per cent, the bulletin added.

