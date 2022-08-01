The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall over Northeast India during the next five days till August 4.

The IMD has forecast light to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and light to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to the weatherman, the western end of the monsoon trough lies north of its normal position while the eastern end runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is very likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of the Himalayas during the next two days, with the eastern end likely to shift southwards thereafter.

For Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, the IMD has issued an orange alert for July 31 and August 1 and a yellow alert for August 2 and 3. For August 4, a green alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh and yellow alert for Assam and Meghalaya the same day.

In case of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, a yellow alert has been issued from July 31 to August 4.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and over Arunachal Pradesh till Wednesday and Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Friday,” the weatherman said.

The weather department stated that visibility may become poor due to the intense rain and warned of disruption in traffic due to the possibility of water logging and flooding in low-lying areas. The department also warned of possible landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas.

The department has advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problems and avoid straying into vulnerable structures and landslide-prone areas.

