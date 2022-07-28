The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU) headed by Rup Singh Chakma today appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh not to respond to the threats of a state-wide bandh called by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) from on August 3, 2022 if its demands made on July 18 are not met.

The AAPSU demanded an end to issuing residence permits to the Chakmas and Hajongs, filing FIR and arrest of Robin Chakma, a contractual worker of the EAC office, and filing of cases against officials such as extra-assistant commissioner of Diyun and deputy commissioner of Changlang under the National Security Act.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In its meeting today, the AAPSU reiterated its demands, further demanded the arrest of one Biri Joy for supporting the Chakmas and threatened to observe a bandh from 3 August 2022.

“The demands of the AAPSU are illogical as issuance of residence certificate to the Chakmas is based on laws of India. The order for arrest under the National Security Act can only be issued by the Deputy Commissioner. Are we expecting the Deputy Commissioner to issue an arrest warrant for himself under the NSA?” asked Rup Singh Chakma.

“The state government of Arunachal Pradesh must not give in to such demands. Otherwise, the state government will be governed by mob rule and not the rule of law. The bandh causes inconvenience and loss to all the people. The Chakmas and Hajongs shall not participate and everything shall remain open in the Chakma and Hajong inhabited areas.” further stated Chakma.

Also Read | ‘Sold for Rs 20 lakh’: Rescued Assam workers recount ordeal

Trending Stories









