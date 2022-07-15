The ‘Advancing North East’ initiative under the North Eastern Council (NEC) is hosting the first-of-a-kind ‘New Age Career Conclave’ for the students of Northeast India from July 22-24.

The Conclave, implemented by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi), brings together globally benchmarked industrial ecosystems for the 10,000 students, teachers and parents of Northeast India. It is designed to connect curious minds from with new-age industry experts to leverage a healthy interaction within.

The career talks will focus on nine themes ranging from artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, ethical hacking, robotics, automation, engineering & medical science, to sports and fitness, content creation, design, finance communication and others.

The promotional campaign of the conclave was launched by K Moses Chalai, Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of DoNER, in presence of S K Baruah, Executive Director, NEDFi and other senior officials of NEC on July 8 with the participation of students and organization across the region.

During the launch event, Chalai requested the youth of the region to join hands in the development of the region by building a strong career and livelihood ecosystem.

Advancing Northeast is a one-stop solution web portal in the field of education, employment and entrepreneurship with content curated for the youth of the Northeast.

With successful campaigns like ‘Career on Wheels’ in Manipur, Advancing Northeast has already managed to cater to the interest of the northeastern students.

Now with the launch of the New Age Career Conclave, the portal is looking forward to a healthy exchange of information between the experts and the students.

Interested participants can register for the event by logging into www.advancingnortheast.in.

