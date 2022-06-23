Guwahati: WISSER Innovation Prize was launched on Wednesday for designers and innovators from the northeast region. It is a design challenge for livelihood generation for rural artisans in the northeast region.

Organised by The Hub Jorhat, Bosco Institute and Childaid Network in collaboration with Dhriiti-The Courage Within, the design challenge aims to identify product design solutions with pre-determined natural resources available in the northeast region, which would enable the generation of livelihoods for rural artisans across clusters.

The innovators and designers can apply as an individual or as a team (maximum 3 member teams). In the case of individual innovators and designers, the applicant should be from one of the 8 states of the northeast region, and in the case of teams at least one of the team members should be a resident of any of the 8 states of the North East Region. Both students and practitioners can apply with their innovations and designs for the WISSER Innovation Prize.

The selected innovators and innovator teams would be awarded cash prizes worth approximately Rs 4 lakh and mentorship support by design and business mentors from across the globe.

“4 selected innovations would be provided cash prize and mentorship support to support them in prototype development. The selected innovations would be piloted to build a complete product value chain as a micro enterprise cluster for rural artisans. The intent is to select design solutions with the given natural resources which have the potential to be produced by numerous micro and nano enterprises in rural areas and create livelihoods for rural artisans,” said Fr. Jerry Tom of Bosco Institute, Jorhat.

“WISSER Innovation Prize will work in the form of a product, design hackathon wherein solutions which can support local artisans earn their livelihoods are invited. We are calling for design innovation ideas from both students and practitioners (in the field of design and innovation) in two categories of products, category 1 being bamboo and cane and category 2 being natural fibres, such as water hyacinth, kauna grass, shital pati,” said Anirban Gupta, Co-founder, Dhriiti – The Courage Within.

Jonas Pfaeffinger, Advisor, Childaid Network, said, “It is a pleasure to see the WISSER Innovation Prize being launched today and we would like to mention the vision, support and trust provided by the Wisser Family in Child Aid Network and the team behind the innovation prize to support the best design talents from the North East Region to create livelihood solutions for rural artisan populace of the region.”

