The situation in Dima Hasao, Assam, is slowly returning to normalcy and the restoration work is on at full swing, the North Frontier Railways said.
In the second week of May, due to heavy torrential rains and massive landslides, around 85 km of railway track on the Lumding–Badarpur hill section of Lumding division were badly affected.
There were more than 61 locations breached in this section, resulting in the disruption of the rail communication to the hilly states of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of Assam.
In total, restoration works at 46 locations have already been completed and work at other 15 critical locations is going on in full vigour.
The railways expects restoration work to restart services by July 10, 2022.
The weather in this region is still fierce, but the intensity of rainfall has lessened. Even in such weather, thousands of workers and hundreds of machines are working day and night in this area under the supervision of Railway officials.
The stretch from Badarpur to Jatinga Lumpur has already been restored.
Officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway are working relentlessly to restore communication as early as possible for the affected population of the cut-off region.
