Even as Mizoram is witnessing one of the worst outbreaks of African Swine Fever, new cases of African Swine Flu is emerging from Manipur. On June 2, at least 20 pigs died of African Swine Flu in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

Now that both African Swine Fever and Swine Flu have been detected in different northeastern states, it is important to know the difference between the two. So let’s find out the differences so that we are in a better position to understand the diseases.

African Swine Fever

What is it?

African Swine Fever is a contagious viral disease that affects both wild and domestic pigs. It spreads rapidly through contact with infected animals or even contaminated trucks, clothing and food. No vaccines are available for ASF.

ASF cases have surfaced in Assam, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura and even parts of Nagaland and Manipur.

Symptoms of African Swine fever

These are the key symptoms of ASF:

Unexpected deaths

Loss of appetite

Red/purple bruises on the skin

Does it affect humans?

African Swine Fever doesn’t affect humans in any way and is found only on wild and domestic pigs. There is no risk to human health even if they come in contact with an infected pig or eating pork products.

African Swine Flu

The African Swine Flu refers to Influenza in pigs. This virus can cause influenza-like illness in pigs and is spread via direct or indirect contact with an infected pig. However, there are vaccines available for the African Swine Flu.

Symptoms of African Swine Flu

Fever

Discharge from eyes or nose

Depression

Fever

Discharge from the nose or eyes

Sneezing

Breathing difficulties

Eye redness or inflammation

Going off feed

Does it affect humans?

This disease is mainly found in pigs but in rare cases, variants of African Swine Flu can be passed on to humans. However, there is no risk to human health from eating pork products.

