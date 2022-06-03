Overview: The probability of Northeast experiencing it's first spell of Southwest monsoon showers by May 3, Friday is very high.

The southwest monsoon season generally arrives over the Indian mainland by early June. However, this year, it knocked Kerala’s door three days earlier on May 29, with the state officially declaring the onset of Southwest monsoon.

Since then, it progressed swiftly on to neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is now set to make an early appearance over Northeast India, which can be as early as this week.

The probability of Northeast India experiencing its first spell of southwest monsoon showers by June 3, Friday, is very high, which is two days earlier than its normal date.

An official from Agartala Met office said, “We are actively monitoring the situation over Northeast India, and as per our model guidance, there is a good chance of monsoon’s arrival over the region in the next 48 hours.”

The IMD officially announces the arrival of monsoon when almost 60% of the state’s water stations record a minimum of 2.5 mm for two consecutive days.

While the wait for southwest monsoon continues, the Northeastern region is likely to stay wet as it has been bombarded with persistent pre-monsoon rain spells from April.

According to the IMD, strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal combined with a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh will produce widespread thunderstorms across the northeastern states in the coming week.

