Owing to a cyclonic circulation over southern Bangladesh and adjoining northern Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rains across all northeast states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Thursday and through the next five days.

The IMD has forecast widespread rains and thunderstorms across all northeast states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Sikkim as well as sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Conditions have become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon in the region by Friday, it said.

“Due to a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpour are very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeast during next few days,” the IMD said.

Under the influence of a trough and southwesterly moisture-laden winds, widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely to persist over North-Eastern India in this period. Rainfall amounts will generally run 20-40mm/day over those areas and localized heavy or very heavy rainfall of 60-80 mm/day is possible over Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

The weatherman forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North Bengal districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and heavy downpour in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri till Sunday morning.

Bagdogra near Siliguri received 18.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, while Jalpaiguri recorded 15 mm rainfall during the same period, the Met said.

Sikkim’s capital Gangtok received 67 mm rainfall during the period, it said.

