Mizoram: DGP highlights urgent need to address threat of drug trafficking

Aizawl: A two-day training on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act and related aspects was inaugurated on Monday by Anil Shukla, IPS, DGP, Mizoram, at the Aizawl SP Conference Hall. The initiative, organized by the Training Branch, PHQ, is conducted in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
DGP Anil Shukla, while addressing the gathering, spoke on the urgent need to address the growing threat of drug trafficking in Mizoram. Shukla highlighted the state’s unfortunate emergence as a significant route for drug-related activities, necessitating proactive measures to counter this menace.
He urged police and sister agencies to play a crucial role in investigating both forward and backward linkages to thwart drug smuggling. Shukla underscored the importance of active participation in the training as a professional responsibility and a commitment to the well-being of the communities they serve. He declared the fight against drugs as a war that must be won.
Reflecting on the accomplishments of Mizoram Police in 2023, Shukla revealed that significant quantities of narcotics, including Heroin, Methamphetamine, Crystal Meth, Ganja, Pseudoephedrine, Opium, and Codeine, were seized. The total value of the seized drugs amounted to ₹49,02,42,395/- in the local market rate. The year witnessed 273 NDPS cases, leading to the arrest of 385 individuals, including 55 Myanmarese nationals.
